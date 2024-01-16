UBS Group Raises CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $26.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

CarGurus Price Performance

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. 132,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,970. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CarGurus by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 91,626 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,825,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,499,000 after acquiring an additional 182,028 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

