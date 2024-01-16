Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $73.54 million and $1.29 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,216.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.14 or 0.00588107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.00195583 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00022882 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00024553 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,188,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 355,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20230287 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,351,984.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.