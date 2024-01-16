Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Unilever by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UL stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

