uniQure’s (QURE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 353.07% from the company’s previous close.
QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.
Get Our Latest Analysis on QURE
uniQure Trading Down 2.2 %
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. Analysts expect that uniQure will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of uniQure by 177.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 18.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than uniQure
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.