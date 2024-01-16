uniQure’s (QURE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 353.07% from the company’s previous close.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

uniQure Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ QURE opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market cap of $295.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.09. uniQure has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $23.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. Analysts expect that uniQure will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of uniQure by 177.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 18.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

