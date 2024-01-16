Uniswap Price Tops $6.88 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.11 billion and $121.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.88 or 0.00015845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00160966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009226 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000092 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

