United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $6.82

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $5.99. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 13,381,928 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 450,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 67,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 39,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

