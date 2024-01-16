United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 24th

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, January 24th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 8.4 %

NYSEARCA UNG opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. United States Natural Gas Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 617.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 112,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 97,161 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

