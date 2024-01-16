United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of X stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in United States Steel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

