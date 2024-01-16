Unizen (ZCX) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Unizen has a total market cap of $62.83 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unizen has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

