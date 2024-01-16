UNUS SED LEO Price Reaches $4.01 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.72 billion and $1.10 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $4.01 or 0.00009268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00160892 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,907,639 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,909,324.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.99823416 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,566,881.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

