Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $13.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uranium Energy traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 6729962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UEC. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UEC
Insider Activity at Uranium Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after acquiring an additional 238,424 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Uranium Energy Stock Up 5.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
About Uranium Energy
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Uranium Energy
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.