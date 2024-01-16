Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $13.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uranium Energy traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 6729962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UEC. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after acquiring an additional 238,424 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

