Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $9.62

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.26. Valneva shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 2,477 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VALN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Valneva Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.38.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

