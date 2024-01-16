Valobit Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,572.16 (VBIT)

Valobit (VBIT) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Valobit has a total market capitalization of $219.07 million and $15,572.16 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Valobit has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Valobit token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Valobit alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Valobit Profile

Valobit launched on September 11th, 2019. Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,777 tokens. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io.

Valobit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Valobit (VBIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Valobit has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Valobit is 0.18175791 USD and is down -24.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $12,896.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valobit.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valobit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valobit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valobit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valobit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valobit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.