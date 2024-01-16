Valobit Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VBIT)

Valobit (VBIT) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Valobit has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Valobit has a total market cap of $223.45 million and $15,444.56 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valobit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Valobit alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Valobit Profile

Valobit’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,777 tokens. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io.

Buying and Selling Valobit

According to CryptoCompare, “Valobit (VBIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Valobit has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Valobit is 0.18175791 USD and is down -24.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $12,896.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valobit.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valobit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valobit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valobit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valobit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valobit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.