VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Lowered by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,512,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,488,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

