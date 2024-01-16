VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:HYD opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

