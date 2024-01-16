VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned 0.58% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,043.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 309.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $231,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Long Muni ETF stock remained flat at $18.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 96,518 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

