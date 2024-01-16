VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,177,000 after purchasing an additional 476,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.12. 314,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,342. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $246.04 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.47.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

