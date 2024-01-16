VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.86

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.86 and last traded at $176.00, with a volume of 3043987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.95.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average of $155.48.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
