VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.86

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $176.86 and last traded at $176.00, with a volume of 3043987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.95.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average of $155.48.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

