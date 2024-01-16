Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Stock Position Raised by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 95,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 754,306,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,970,650,000 after purchasing an additional 753,518,499 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,976,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,605 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,915,000 after purchasing an additional 155,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,181 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 58,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,452. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3037 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

