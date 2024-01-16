Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.63. 8,738,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,118,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

