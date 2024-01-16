Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.10. The stock had a trading volume of 197,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,533. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $314.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

