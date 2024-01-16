Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Money Concepts Capital Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.48. 1,023,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.