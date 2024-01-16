Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,096,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 8,680,781 shares.The stock last traded at $80.87 and had previously closed at $81.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

