Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,096,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 8,680,781 shares.The stock last traded at $80.87 and had previously closed at $81.18.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
