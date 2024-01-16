Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $227.95. 137,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,986. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

