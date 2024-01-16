Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Raised by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

