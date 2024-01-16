Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 364,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,064. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

