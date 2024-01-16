Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,435,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 4,232,798 shares.The stock last traded at $77.49 and had previously closed at $77.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

