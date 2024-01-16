Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,401. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $57.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.