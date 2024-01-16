Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Reduced by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,537,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,145. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.40. The stock has a market cap of $349.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $439.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

