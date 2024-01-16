Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $437.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,195. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $439.80. The stock has a market cap of $350.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.84 and a 200 day moving average of $411.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

