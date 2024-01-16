Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,152. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

