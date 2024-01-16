Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,460,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.91. 3,900,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197,393. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
