Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,460,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.91. 3,900,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197,393. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

