Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 281,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,166,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,714,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 447,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. 2,603,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

