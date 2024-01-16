Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $33.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

VECO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VECO

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 3.6 %

VECO traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 393,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,695. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.