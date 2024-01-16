Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $208.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.93. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $157.30 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $977,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,900 shares of company stock worth $9,457,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

