Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.54

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 423231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Verano from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Verano had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $240.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.12 million. Analysts forecast that Verano Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

