Verge (XVG) Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Verge has a market cap of $59.51 million and $3.56 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,942.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00161337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.47 or 0.00587914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00062359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00361017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00193877 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

