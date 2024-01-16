Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Lowered to $27.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Vertex Stock Down 0.8 %

Vertex stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vertex has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -102.35, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $2,811,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,151,724 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,927.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $638,079.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,797,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,853,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $2,811,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,151,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,992,876 shares of company stock worth $77,414,891. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

