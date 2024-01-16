Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,611,000 after acquiring an additional 124,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after acquiring an additional 135,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.86.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $433.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $434.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.