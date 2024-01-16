Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after acquiring an additional 124,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,630,000 after acquiring an additional 135,604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $436.46. 365,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.72 and its 200 day moving average is $364.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $436.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

