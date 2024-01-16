VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 13.0% in December

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 177,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,186. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,122.04 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,779.33%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

