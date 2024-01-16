Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 234.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 130,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

VLGEA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. 11,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,732. The firm has a market cap of $374.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.30. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

About Village Super Market

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.