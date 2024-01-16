Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Vipshop comprises 7.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.16.

Vipshop Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,399. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

