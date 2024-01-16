Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Holdings Raised by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,370,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166,933 shares during the period. Vista Energy accounts for about 19.9% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned about 5.78% of Vista Energy worth $163,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 40,275.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter worth $70,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

VIST traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,430. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $33.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 39.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.