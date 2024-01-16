VVS Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $501,691.22 (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $145.17 million and approximately $501,691.22 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,529,155,358,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,956,562,862,232 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

