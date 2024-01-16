W. P. Carey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,821 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 141% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,170 call options.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 235,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

View Our Latest Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.