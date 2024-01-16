Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP) versus QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Head to Head Survey

Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Free Report) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Waitr and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 0 0 N/A QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Waitr has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waitr and QuoteMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $111.80 million 0.01 -$206.79 million N/A N/A QuoteMedia $17.53 million 1.08 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waitr.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -111.96% N/A -209.50% QuoteMedia 2.45% -42.85% 6.58%

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Waitr on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

