Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $10.27

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $9.87. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 25,392 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 15,332,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,436,000 after acquiring an additional 674,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $5,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $5,597,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter worth about $2,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

