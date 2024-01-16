WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.43.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 93.27% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. Analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 744.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

